Manchester Airport to reopen second runway

Manchester Airport has announced a gradual reopening of terminal three.

The plan will start with the terminal being used for arriving passengers travelling with a select number of airlines.

Those flying with Aurigny, British Airways, Eastern Airways, Iberia Express, Loganair, Ryanair and Vueling will continue to check-in and go through security in terminal one, but when they return back to Manchester, they will arrive at terminal three.

While the two terminals are directly next to each other, passengers are advised to consider these changes when making drop-off, pick-up and parking arrangements.

Flybe will also fly into terminal three once the airline has resumed services from Manchester later in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

To allow for the additional flight movements, the airport is set to reopen its second runway from next Tuesday.

Initially it will operate for a limited number of hours each day and will gradually increase as the demand continues to rise.

The remainder of terminal three, including the check-in hall and security, will be reopened at a later stage as the airport ramps up capacity in line with the recovery of passenger numbers.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “After almost two years of closure, it is a positive step forward on the road to recovery to be able to partially reopen terminal three and resume operating from both runways.

“We have taken this decision in light of an increase in passenger numbers since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, which is projected to continue into the summer.

“People who these changes apply to should make sure they bear this in mind when making their travel arrangements.”