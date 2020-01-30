Manchester Airport terminal two extension on track for July

Construction workers have reached a major milestone in the Manchester Airport transformation programme, with Laing O’Rourke completing the main build phase of the terminal two extension.

The milestone is a hugely significant achievement coming a little over two and half years since MAG signed the contract with Laing O’Rourke.

It also confirms the project remains fully on course to go-live in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

MAG programme delivery director, Rob Stewart, commented: “One year on from the completion of pier one and the west multi storey car park, this on time milestone achievement represents the culmination of a huge collaborative effort by MAG and our team of experienced delivery partners.

“Everyone involved should feel extremely proud and the wider community excited about this fabulous facility coming online in July.”

Now the terminal extension has been handed over it will go through a range of trials and fit outs before opening to passengers.