Michelin Guide makes Malta debut

Michelin has launched its first guide to Malta.

The new guide highlights the outstanding restaurants, breadth of cuisine styles and culinary skills located across Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Established in the late 19th century, Michelin has maintained its benchmark of international gastronomy for more than 120 years, recognising some of the greatest cuisine in the world.

Readers can learn about traditional Maltese cooking methods and dishes, as well as the significance of how local ingredients grown on the islands have developed Malta into a vibrant gastronomy scene.

Malta minister for tourism, Julia Farrugia Portelli, said: “The award of the first Michelin stars to Maltese restaurants is another achievement for Malta that is very much in line with the government’s objective of attracting higher spending tourism in the years to come.

“Gastronomy has become an important component of the type of experience that independent traveller of today seeks in a destination.”

Located in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta is establishing itself as a gastronomic destination which serves up a diverse range of dishes influenced by Mediterranean, African and Arabic traditions.

Director of Malta Tourism Authority UK & Ireland, Tolene van der Merwe, commented: “Malta is proud to be included in the Michelin guide, which is renowned for selecting and awarding the best of the best restaurants around the globe.

“We know that Malta has an exciting food scene and the launch of the Guide will now highlight our best kept secrets to all travellers.”

To view the full selection of restaurants named in the Malta Michelin Guide online, visit the official website.