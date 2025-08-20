As the Summer season draws to a close and thoughts return to self-care during the colder months, or for those wishing to make the most of the last of the warm weather with mini-staycation, The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath’s leading luxury hotel, has launched a Crescent Spa Day Escape, now available to book.

The new offering encourages those based in London and the nearby areas to make use of the quick train journey from Paddington to Bath (1hr20) by whisking them away for a full day of pampering and indulgence. With train tickets, taxi transfers, treatment and dining included, guests can truly switch off from the moment they board the train and experience a mini-spa break in one of the wellness capitals of the UK.

The Crescent Spa Day Escape starts from £300 per person and includes:

Return train tickets from London Paddington to Bath

Return taxi from Bath Spa station to The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa

A fluffy white robe, towel and flip flops on arrival

Use of the spa and gym for up to two hours, including relaxation poo, sauna and steam room

A 60-minute Ground Ritual Treatment of your choice

A Two-Course Lunch or Full Afternoon Tea at Montagu’s Mews restaurant

A glass of Taittinger Champagne