Summer Updates from the Luxury Childcare Association (LCA)

This summer, the Luxury Childcare Association (LCA) - the industry’s leading hotel membership and accreditation platform - has welcomed three new properties that demonstrate a clear commitment to raising childcare standards in luxury hospitality. Parga Beach Resort, Elix, Mar-Bella Collection, and Gstaad Palace have each earned the LCA plaque, recognising their dedication to family-friendly experiences, from well-designed kids’ clubs to thoughtful activities for young people.

Meanwhile, Worldwide Kids (WK), a globally renowned luxury childcare consultancy and training organisation, has launched three new children’s clubs at prestigious properties: Contessina Hotel Zakynthos, Bvlgari Bali, and Cheval Blanc Seychelles.

Launched in early 2025, the LCA membership serves as a trusted mark of quality in luxury childcare and hospitality, awarded only to properties that complete rigorous training and meet strict operational standards. Newest members Parga Beach Resort, Elix, Mar-Bella Collection, and JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa join a growing list of renowned properties, already including Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai and One&Only Royal Mirage.

All LCA members are recognised for delivering childcare experiences that go beyond what’s typically offered at luxury resorts. The newest to join the network, Elix, Mar-Bella Collection, runs a varied experience programme for children, from creative crafts and nature play to evening activities and beach adventures. Babies, children and teens of all ages are encouraged to unplug and explore under the guidance of expert childcare professionals, trained by Worldwide Kids since their opening in 2021.

At Parga Beach Resort, Phiome Kids Club introduces a nature-inspired concept rooted in growth, connection and hands-on discovery through playful learning and creativity. Meanwhile, at Gstaad Palace, Sammy’s Kids Club encourages children to have fun and express themselves, with activities ranging from visiting St. Bernhard dogs and storytelling about Swiss culture, to a herbal tea workshop where handpicked herbs and edible flowers are used to create floral tea medallions.

For over 30 years, Worldwide Kids has helped luxury resorts design children’s facilities that reflect each property’s brand identity and exceed guest expectations. Its latest club concepts and designs show how childcare experiences can truly stand out when safety, creativity and excitement are at the forefront. At Bvlgari Bali, the new Little Gems Kids Club draws inspiration from the cliffs of Uluwatu and Bvlgari’s iconic Serpenti. Tiered play zones mirror the dramatic contours of the coastline, while immersive role-play areas celebrate the island’s music and theatre traditions.

Inspired by the natural beauty, rich mythology, and cultural heritage of the island of Zakynthos, Greece, the Flourish concept Contessina Hotel transforms Fiori Kids Club into more than just a space. Based on the idea of thriving, just like flora and fauna, Flourish is built on the belief that children deserve spaces that support their emotional, cognitive, and creative development. Every aspect of the kids’ club and beyond is designed to feel intentional and authentic, reflecting a commitment to holistic development that goes beyond conventional childcare. Just as Contessina Hotel honours the island’s story through a dedication to nature, sustainability, and cultural connection, the Flourish concept and Fiori Kids Club stand as celebrations of these values, creating an immersive environment where children are supported and encouraged to grow.

The WK Concept & Design team crafted Le Carrousel at Cheval Blanc Seychelles as an eco-pirate adventure inspired by the island’s natural beauty and marine life. Spread across indoor and outdoor zones - including splash pads, a pirate-ship playground and creative studios - the club combines fun with purpose. Custom furniture made from eco-friendly materials, earthy tones and thoughtful layouts reflect the resort’s commitment to sustainability, creating a playful and planet-conscious space grounded in discovery and a care for the environment.