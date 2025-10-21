Ariva Residences Named Official Apartment Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces

Ariva Luxury Residences has been named the Official Luxury Apartment Partner of Las Vegas Raiders and the the two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. These premier partnerships not only underscore Ariva’s dedication to elevating local team sports but also highlight the unique lifestyle and community driven experiences that Ariva offers its residents.

“We are thrilled to partner with these organizations which embody excellence, determination and progress,” said Sylvia Wong, director of WTI, Inc., owner of Ariva Luxury Residences and Ariva Serviced Residences. “At Ariva, we believe in fostering dynamic communities and delivering exceptional living experiences. This collaboration goes beyond football and basketball, it’s about creating meaningful connections and offering exclusive opportunities to our residents and the Las Vegas teams’ fan base.”

Inspired by breezy Pacific coast resorts with open air retreats, abundant green spaces and refined sophistication, and conveniently located in the burgeoning south Las Vegas corridor, Ariva offers an elevated neighborhood vibe and a new Vegas lifestyle. By seamlessly integrating indoor/outdoor spaces in its 30 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and incorporating curated design and thoughtful touches throughout its 754 apartment units, Ariva features a hip, yet high-end, understated luxury look and vibe. Earlier this year, Ariva further enhanced its offering by unveiling Ariva Serviced Residences, a collection of sophisticated furnished serviced apartments within the Ariva community for extended stays of 31 days or more. Blending the comfort and convenience of a private residence with the luxuries and amenities of a lavish hotel stay, guests enjoy a transporting resort-style experience.

“Ariva Luxury Residences’ commitment to providing top-tier experiences aligns perfectly with our organization,” said Christian Howard, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Las Vegas Raiders. “We look forward to a successful partnership and the exciting opportunities it will bring to Ariva residents, the Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation.”

“We are excited to partner with Ariva Luxury Residences, which provides a first-class living experience that aligns perfectly with the standard of excellence we set for the Las Vegas Aces,” said Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces President. “This partnership will create special moments for both our fans and Ariva residents.”

These groundbreaking partnerships will bring in new experiences, along with exclusive perks for the team, fans & residents.

For more information, please visit https://arivalasvegas.com/