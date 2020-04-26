Mahlatini unveils Healthcare Hero competition

Mahlatini has launched the #HealthCareHeroes competition that aims to recognise the tireless work of health practitioners across the globe and show a small token of our gratitude.

The public is invited to nominate their healthcare hero to enjoy the trip of a lifetime, worth over £10,000/$13,000, to be enjoyed when the crisis is over.

Renowned for their expertise in designing extraordinary travel experiences, Mahlatini and their partner, the Last Word, have constructed a tour of the icons of South Africa, including cosmopolitan Cape Town, the natural beauty of the Winelands and the wilderness of a big five safari.

“We’ve been humbled by the many heroic stories of those leaving their families at home to staff hospitals and maintain essential services, working long shifts in over-crowded conditions, often with limited resources,” said Chris Goldring, director of Mahlatini.

“The team wanted to play our small part to show our gratitude and offer hope for a brighter future.

“Our clients often tell us how our African trips provide the perfect reset button to stressful lives and enthuse about the restorative power of the African wilderness.

“We want to gift this extraordinary experience to Mahlatini’s ultimate Healthcare Hero, even though we know it will be a challenge to select from so many worthy nominees.”

The public can nominate a Healthcare Hero online or via Mahlatini’s social media channels.

Nominations will close on April 29th, with three shortlisted heroes selected by a Mahlatini panel, and the ultimate hero finally chosen by a public vote.