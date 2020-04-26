Wizz Air to relaunch limited Luton services on Friday

Wizz Air has announced the reopening of its London Luton base.

Selected flights will return to service from Friday, including those to Budapest in Hungary and Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Suceava, Targu Mures, Satu Mare and Timisoara in Romania.

Also on offer will be departures to Belgrade, Serbia; Bratislava and Kosice, Slovakia; Lisbon, Portugal; Tenerife, Spain; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Wizz said additional hygiene measures have been introduced to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew.

The airline is implementing new protocols – in line with government regulations – to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board.

As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport.

Throughout the flight, cabin crew will be required to wear masks and gloves and will distribute sanitising wipes to each passenger.

Onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment, to minimise physical contact.

Wizz Air will continue its stringent daily cleaning schedule, with the entire aircraft being disinfected overnight in line with official guidelines.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK said: “As we restart selected Luton flights to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel, our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our customers and crew.

“The protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible.

“We encourage our customers to watch our new video on how to stay safe when travelling, as well as for more details on our new health and safety measures.”