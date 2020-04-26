Nakheel Malls undergo sanitisation ahead of reopening in Dubai

Nakheel Malls is pulling out all the stops to ensure customer, staff and tenant safety and wellbeing as it prepares to reopen Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart and other destinations across Dubai.

The reopening strategy includes Covid-19 tests for all customer service desk staff, sanitisation tunnels at its largest malls, a 30 per cent increase in security staff and an extensive pre-opening disinfection programme, currently under way at all locations.

The measures are in addition to government protocols, including temperature screening at mall entrances, 24-hour sanitisation and social distancing policies, which will also be in place across Nakheel Malls venues.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said: “We are leaving no stone unturned in getting ready to welcome back our visitors.

“Customer safety – and confidence – is crucial, and we are going the extra mile to make sure visitors, staff and tenants are safe, and to protect public health as best we can.

“We are following government guidance and protocol across all our assets, with supplementary measures in place for added security.

“We are grateful for our customers’ loyalty and understanding during the last few weeks, and for supporting our restaurant tenants by ordering home delivery meals.

“We also thank them in advance for adhering to social distancing and other Covid-19 policies when they return to our malls.”

All customers, shop staff and information desk employees at Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart, Golden Mile Galleria and Nakheel Pavilions at Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Islands, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan and Badrah need to pass a thermal screening test before entering the premises.

Sanitisation tunnels are installed at larger malls for key workers, such as shop staff and delivery drivers.

A strict disinfection regime has been in place at all Nakheel Malls’ destinations for the last two months – including during the closure – and has been stepped up even more for reopening.

Deep disinfection is taking place at all locations prior to opening, with an intensified sanitisation programme – including high touch point sterilisation every 30 minutes and regular cleanliness inspections by government authorities – continuing once operations begin.

Nakheel Malls will also soon launch a new service, under which goods can be ordered online and picked up at a dedicated collection point, further benefiting customers and retailers.