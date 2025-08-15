Maestro PMS Launches Maestro Touch to Redefine Guest Service with Tablet-Optimized PMS Access

Maestro PMS, the hotel industry’s leading Web Browser-based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system, is unveiling its latest update to its user interface through Maestro Touch. This groundbreaking update revolutionizes Maestro PMS’ front desk operations by bringing its PMS features to all tablets or touch-capable devices on property.

With Maestro Touch, operators can effortlessly access and manage front-line PMS functions across any touch-capable device, providing unmatched mobility and flexibility while accessing the same Maestro solution you are using today. Touch-based operations simplify operations processes, reduce training time, and improve your operations team’s capabilities at the front desk.

The New Front Desk Experience

Maestro Touch features an easy-to-use and intuitive design created from the ground up to complement current user behaviors. Its simple workflow allows hotels to train new staff quickly without compromising the sophistication of Maestro’s full capabilities. Instead of cutting back on your system’s needs, Maestro Touch can be leveraged to get your staff trained and up to speed in minutes, fully overseeing front desk tasks without missing a beat.

Built specifically for tablet use, Maestro Touch prioritizes the tasks that matter most to front-line staff, helping teams respond to guest needs and property updates without being tied to the desk. Some of these elements include:

● Check-Out Functionality: Maestro Touch simplifies the check-out process with intuitive touch controls designed for tablet use. . Operators can access comprehensive guest folios, review all charges associated with a stay and generate detailed invoices while on the go, all supported by a redesigned user interface oriented around your guest’s most important information.

● Digital Signature Capture: A front desk team can easily capture guest signatures on a digital registration card on mobile devices with Maestro Touch. Access to mobile signature capture creates a digital avenue for guests to sign digital documents and preserves the simplicity and speed of front desk interactions while maintaining front desk operations’ consistency across a singular platform.

● Real-Time Room Availability: The Maestro Touch interface allows front desk operators to quickly access up-to-date information on room number availability and status, allowing hotel staff to quickly identify and assign rooms to guests based on property updates.

“Since we began using Maestro Touch four months ago, our ability to offer a unique, intimate arrival experience has only improved,” said Kevin Aanstoot, Guest Relations Manager at the Tuscany Residence Aruba. “Our property offers a personal check-in experience where we lead guests to their personal suites, and Maestro Touch has simplified our delivery. Our staff can check in guests using just a few buttons and one task form, and using mobile tablets guests can view all their details and sign documents all on the same device. We recommend Maestro Touch, 100 percent, especially for properties looking to provide a personal touch or reduce lines at the front desk.”

“Maestro continues to invest in mobile operations tools because we believe they are the future of hotel operations and profitability, and Maestro Touch is the next phase of our commitment to providing these capabilities to independent operators everywhere,” said Tim Major, President of Maestro PMS. “Through Maestro Touch, hoteliers will have access to a touch-based interface designed with hoteliers in mind, prioritizing their operations needs and considering their workflow first. Today’s workforce is well-versed in touch-based technology, and Maestro is combining this affinity with the utility of mobile operations to create a leaner, more capable workforce at the front desk.”