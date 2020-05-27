Madeira to reanimate tourism sector in July

Madeira and Porto Santo will be fully open to international travellers from July 1st.

To ensure security for both tourists and residents, all visitors to the islands will have to either present a negative Covid-19 test done within 72 hours prior to departure or be tested upon arrival.

Tests on arrival will be offered without any cost, and will be paid for by the Madeira government.

Madeira Islands are focused on positioning as a Covid-safe destination and are working with SGS, the world leader in certification, to ensure good practice across the destination to minimise risk in the wake of Covid-19.

The certification process is available to all companies in the tourism sector.

Furthermore, Madeira was a pioneer in the whole of Portugal in developing a good practices document to deal with Covid-19.

These three initiatives, to cover testing costs, partner with SGS in certification and develop a good practices document, underpin the destination’s determination to ensure a safe tourism location for all visitors.

At present, Madeira has registered 90 positive cases of Covid-19, 67 recovered cases, and no deaths.

Considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards, Madeira is a small Portuguese paradise located amid the immensity of the Atlantic Ocean.

Of volcanic origin, its privileged location provides a mild climate and sea with pleasant temperatures all year round, in addition to impressive sceneries of mountains, valleys and cliffs, all covered by the exuberant Laurissilva vegetation.

