Domestic aviation to return in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced the resumption of domestic flights more than two months after they were suspended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting from May 31st, Saudi-based carries will be permitted to offer flights within the country.

“The resumption of domestic flights will be phased, to cover all domestic destinations within two weeks,” The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The body added it will be working in coordination with airports, air carriers and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet the demand in the local market.

Saudi Arabia suspended all domestic flights on March 20th.

“The authority completed its operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension of domestic flights, to ensure a safe travel journey for travellers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary precautions and health measures,” the civil aviation authority added.

Saudi Arabia reported on Tuesday 1,931 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 76,726 and the death toll to 411.