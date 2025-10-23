Mabrian, a Data Appeal Company, Appointed as WTTC Regional Member

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the appointment of Mabrian, a Data Appeal company- Almawave Group as a WTTC Regional Member, represented by Mirko Lalli, CEO of The Data Appeal Company, marking a significant milestone in advancing data-driven tourism insights and sustainable sector growth worldwide.

On behalf of both companies, Lalli joins more than 200 leaders from the world’s leading Travel & Tourism businesses, collectively accounting for 30% of the sector’s global turnover.

Mabrian Technologies, the global leading Travel Intelligence firm for destinations, is a Spanish based company that provide with data intelligence and travel advisory to clients in more than 40 countries worldwide. The company has been part of the WTTC as Associate Member since 2020 and designated Knowledge Parter of this institution in 2025, amid its constant contributions to the WTTC researches and reports.

The Data Appeal Company, an Italian-based leader in travel and location intelligence, leverages a proprietary algorithm powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and semantic analysis to collect, measure, and interpret geographic and contextual data related to the travellers’ behaviour. The company provides destinations and businesses with actionable insights to optimize performance, gain in-depth market understanding, and secure a competitive advantage. Part of the Almawave Group since 2022, The Data Appeal Company expanded its global reach in 2023 by acquiring 70% of Spain-based Mabrian, creating a global powerhouse in travel and tourism data intelligence.

As a WTTC Regional Member, Mabrian and Data Appeal will bring a regional perspective and deep expertise in travel intelligence to WTTC’s global advocacy and research efforts—enhancing the Council’s ability to equip policymakers and industry leaders with actionable insights for sustainable, evidence-based tourism strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Guevara, WTTC’s Interim CEO: “We are delighted to welcome Mabrian and Data Appeal as a WTTC Regional Member. It’s depth in travel-intelligence and expertise will enrich our global initiatives and support more resilient sectoral growth.”

“Becoming a WTTC Regional Member reinforces our mission to drive data‑powered travel & tourism planning worldwide,” said Mirko Lalli, CEO of The Data Appeal Company. He added: “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration as a Regional Member, continuing to deliver our knowledge and know-how about how global updated data analytics and new technologies can help to better understand and predict the global travel trends to all players in the travel & tourism industry.”