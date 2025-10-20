Loews Hotels & Co Partners with Cozy Earth to Launch Exclusive Lounge Set and Pop-Up Experiences

Loews Hotels & Co, the leading brand in refined hospitality, today announces an exclusive partnership with Cozy Earth, the premium lifestyle brand known for elevated comfort essentials. Together, the two brands are unveiling a limited-edition Cozy Earth x Loews Hotels Lounge Set, available for purchase online and through curated events hosted at Loews properties.

Designed with travel, relaxation, and everyday comfort in mind, the new lounge set embodies both brands’ commitment to creating moments of ease and indulgence—whether at home or on the road. The set is offered in an exclusive Loews Hotels Gray, a signature shade inspired by the brand’s color palette. Loews Hotels guests will also receive 20% off Cozy Earth products online, just in time for Holiday shopping.

“Partnering with Cozy Earth allows us to extend the Loews Hotels experience beyond our properties and into our guests’ everyday lives,” said Sarah Murov, Senior Vice President, Brand and Communications, Loews Hotels & Co. “This collaboration blends the comfort and quality our guests expect from Loews with Cozy Earth’s signature craftsmanship.”

The collaboration will be celebrated through three exclusive pop-up events at Loews properties across the country:

Loews Regency New York Hotel (New York City, NY)

Loews Miami Beach Hotel (Miami, FL)

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort (Tucson, AZ)

At each pop-up, guests and visitors will be able to shop the Cozy Earth x Loews Hotels Lounge Set in person, customize their pieces on site, and enjoy an elevated retail-meets-lifestyle experience inspired by the spirit of Loews Hotels.

“Cozy Earth is thrilled to team up with Loews Hotels & Co to offer guests and fans alike the chance to experience comfort in a whole new way,” said McKoy Molyneaux, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at Cozy Earth. “These pop-ups are designed to bring our lounge set to life—where people can not only see and feel the pieces, but also personalize them to create something uniquely their own.”

The Cozy Earth x Loews Hotels Lounge Set will be available to pre-order from October 15th on CozyEarth.com , as well as at the three pop-up experiences.

Please note: The Cozy Earth x Loews Hotels Lounge Set and discount will be available at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort. Other Loews Orlando-area hotels are not participating in this offering.

For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your upcoming travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit Loews Hotels online.