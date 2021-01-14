Llys-y-Frân lake redevelopment comes to fruition

A brand-new jewel in Pembrokeshire’s crown will be opening this year.

The redevelopment at Llys-y-Frân Lake has included the refurbishment and expansion of the visitor centre and café.

A new outdoor activity centre and waterside cabin is being built to support walkers, cyclists and watersports enthusiasts.

It will include a food stop, meeting rooms, changing facilities and cycle hire.

A £4 million major investment to the visitor centre and recreational facilities is being backed with £1.7 million of European Regional Development Funds through the Welsh government.

The government’s tourism attractor destination programme, led by Visit Wales, which aims to create 11 must see destinations across Wales.

The redeveloped site is intended to attract an estimated 100,000 tourists and outdoor enthusiasts each year to the site.

Outdoor activities at Llys-y-Frân Lake will include both water and land-based recreational fun.

On the water, visitors can enjoy sailing, kayaking, canoeing, stand up paddle and pedalboarding.

Fishing on the bank or by boat will also make a welcome return.

Plans to develop camping facilities are also underway.

These will include a range of pitches from hardstanding with full services through to basic grass pitches.

The site will also benefit from amenities such as electric hook-ups, water points, toilets and showers, a wash up area and access to the site’s main facilities such as the café, playpark and activities.

Chief executive of Welsh Water, Peter Perry, said: “As we head into 2021, we all need to enjoy the outdoors, re-connect with nature and reap the benefits that being close to water has been proven to offer.”

Llys-y-Frân Lake is located in a rolling pastoral landscape in the central-northern part of Pembrokeshire, West Wales near the foot of the Preseli Hills.