Little Venice Cake Company Adds A Touch Of Sweetness To The Holy Month

Dubai’s newest cake atelier, Little Venice Cake Company at Atlantis The Royal, has launched an array of mouth-watering desserts to celebrate Ramadan.

Renowned for creating indulgent cakes with unrivalled prestige and refined opulence, baker to the stars, Mich Turner MBE is taking guests on a flavoursome journey through the Middle East with her very first Ramadan collection.

Located on the galleria level in Atlantis The Royal, next to the entrance of Gastronomy, guests will be able to choose from a selection of specially handcrafted desserts to take away and enjoy at home with loved ones. From the lemon, rose, and pistachio chiffon cake, frosted with a soft caramelised Italian meringue and decorated with fresh strawberries, pistachios and rose petals, to the toffee date cake with salted caramel, featuring layers of soft toffee date with salted caramel buttercream and molten salted caramel drip, decorated with stuffed dates.

Those looking for smaller desserts can indulge in the date, rose, and pistachio slices – think deliciously soft brownie style slices made with rich medjool dates, fresh apple, lemon, and ginger. Dressed with a lemon and rose syrup and topped with a pistachio and rose petal crust, this is sure to go down a treat with family and friends. Along with the Ramadan nougat – the most delicious, nuttiest nougat packed with pistachio, date, and orange blossom honey.

Home to a beautifully appointed retail space, guests can also shop from Little Venice Cake Company’s world exclusive fine bone china royal atelier collection including the royal atelier Arabic coffee set. Handmade in England and gilded with 22 carat gold, the Arabic coffee set is presented in a stunning gift box with six coffee cups coupled with the rectangular cake plate, making it the perfect set to use for desserts during the holy month.

Having graced the most luxurious high tables of public figures including Her Majesty the Queen, David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, and Gordon Ramsay, who describes Turner as ‘the Bentley of cake makers’, treat loved ones with the ultimate dessert selection this Ramadan from Little Venice Cake Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orders for the lemon, rose and pistachio chiffon cake are required 48 hours advance, while the toffee date cake with salted caramel at least 24 hours in advance.

The Little Venice Cake Company is open daily from 10:00am – 8:00pm. To find out more about the Little Venice Cake Company log onto www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/littlevenicecakecompany