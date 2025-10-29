Disney and Formula 1® Collaboration to Launch at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Disney and Formula 1® announced today their highly anticipated collaboration will kick off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this November. As revealed in May, this exciting global relationship will “fuel the magic” for fans by blending world-class sports with Disney’s iconic storytelling and an exclusive Formula 1 merchandise line.

A Spectacular Kickoff at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

As racing super fans, Disney’s Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto will make memorable appearances at the heart of the high-speed action.

· For the first time ever, maestro Mickey Mouse will take the stage in front of the Fountains of Bellagio for a one-of-a-kind performance from Disney Live Entertainment. The Mickey & Friends-inspired moment will captivate fans with an immersive show featuring enchanting music and thrilling pyrotechnics.

· To kick off race day festivities — and in celebration of 70 years of happiness — the Disneyland Band will bring its timeless magic to the grid with a special performance of the national anthem.

· Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also bring Disney magic to a special community day aimed at inspiring local kids in Las Vegas.

· Ahead of the qualifying race, Formula 1 has invited Mickey & Friends to join a special pitlane walk and is offering select main grandstand ticket holders the chance to see the teams at work. For more information, please visit f1lasvegasgp.com.

“The Disney brand represents the power of storytelling, creativity and connection—values that resonate deeply with fans and partners alike worldwide,” said Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products. “We are thrilled to be uniting sports, pop culture and entertainment in a way that delivers an unforgettable experience for both Mickey and Friends and F1 fans globally.”

“Our collaboration with Disney builds on a shared passion for storytelling, innovation and creating memorable moments,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 and President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “As we look ahead to the global Disney’s Mickey & Friends and Formula 1® launch in 2026, the Fuel the Magic program will bring two iconic brands together to give fans of all ages a race weekend filled with creativity, entertainment and a touch of magic.”

The Disney and Formula 1 Collection Debuts in November

In early November, the Disney x Formula 1 merchandise line will debut, seamlessly blending the fun of Mickey & Friends with the sleek and sporty style of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The elevated capsule collection will be available to shop on-site beginning Nov. 8 at the F1® Las Vegas Hub Presented by American Express inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with select items available on DisneyStore.com in North America. Fans should stay tuned for the collection reveal and details coming soon.

A New Chapter in Entertainment and Sports

Whether attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix in person or tuning in remotely, fans will experience the thrill of Formula 1 through Disney’s signature creativity, innovation and magic. From exclusive behind-the-scenes content to imaginative storytelling, this collaboration will introduce digital experiences designed to connect fans around the world to the excitement of race weekends.

On race day, Nov. 22, 2025, fans in the United States can join the celebration by watching on ESPN or the ESPN App —bringing the Las Vegas Grand Prix straight to their screens. Fans across the globe can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix via their local official F1 broadcaster.

More High-Speed Magic to Come

The “Fuel the Magic” campaign will continue through the 2026 and 2027 Formula 1 seasons, designed to ignite fans’ passion both trackside and at home.

For more information about Disney and Formula 1’s collaboration, follow @mickeymouse and @f1 on social media and track the conversation with #FuelTheMagic across all the social platforms.