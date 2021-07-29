Le Fez ready to welcome partygoers back in London

Le Fez nightclub in Putney has spent the enforced months of closure developing and refurbishing what was already a premium space for culture connoisseurs.

The warm and welcoming venue offers a luxurious and immersive garden themed lounge bar as well as an intimate club space.

It is now an even more perfect place to spend lost afternoons with old friends and make musical memories with new ones.

“After such a long period of closure and all the stresses that has involved, I am delighted to welcome guests both old and new to the truly amazing experience that is Le Fez.

“Whether its time spent early evening in Le Jardin or the full-on glamour of night time Le Fez I hope you enjoy the experience as much as we enjoy being back with you,” said Anne Ackord, chief executive of Le Fez and Eclectic Bars Group.

Le Fez Club was already a popular space after its stylish £1 million refurbishment in 2018.

Now, the separate early evening bar and club room Le Jardin has been further embellished with an extra £100,000 in collaboration with tiki specialists Little Grass Shack.

The private little haven is a real feast for the senses with intimate birdcage booths, world class cocktails such as the celebrated martini and gin trees and plenty of other luxury indulgences offering a taste of the highlife.

As well as a new drinks list packed with a mouth-watering selection of cocktails, champagnes and spirits, the Le Jardin space has all new seating, carpeting and exotic wall covering plus the Secret Garden; the most ‘Instagramable’ space you will find with a background that sums up the decadence of the surroundings.

Planting of bougainvillea vines and other new flowers and foliage adds a jungle feel.

Le Jardin opens 17:00-22:00, Thursday-Saturday, and is available for private hire.

Meanwhile, the super chic, French styled Le Club opens Thursday-Saturday from 22:00-04:00 and offers its own premium drinks range, VIP Service and private booths for you to hide away and enjoy the stunning lighting, video walls and entertainment.

Providing the colour for your special nights out in this escapist space are weekly DJ led nights such as Paradiso and Le Secret, Comedy Nights and much more.

There must be nowhere better in London to make up for lost lockdown time than at Putney’s Le Fez.

