LATVIA AND SERBIA’S CAPITAL CITIES JOIN BRITISH AIRWAYS’ FLIGHT NETWORK

British Airways has announced additions to its route network from London, including new destinations Riga in Latvia and Belgrade in Serbia from London Heathrow, adding more choice for customers who can now choose to travel with British Airways from London to more than 120 short-haul destinations.

Riga, Latvia (RIX)

British Airways will launch a three-times weekly service from London Heathrow from 29 October 2023. Flights will operate on a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft, with return fares available from £73, or £1 + 23,500 Avios.

Riga is the largest city both in Latvia and the Baltic states. Home to the world’s largest food market, it is renowned for its foodie scene, alongside its eclectic architecture and lush green spaces.

British Airways Holidays customers can choose from a wide range of carefully selected hotels, with two-night city break packages from £169 per person. Pay with Avios options for Riga start at £1 + 38,275 Avios per person, based on two people sharing.

Belgrade, Serbia (BEG)

British Airways will launch a three-times weekly service from London Heathrow from 31 October 2023. Flights will operate on a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft, with return fares available from £105, or £1 + 23,500 Avios.

Eastern Europe’s Belgrade is located at the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers, attracting visitors with its compelling history, exciting nightlife, and buzzing Bohemian quarter, Skadarlija.

Cologne, Germany (CGN)

British Airways will launch a 12-times weekly service from London Heathrow from 30 October 2023. Flights will operate on a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft, with return fares available from £92, or £1 + 18,500 Avios.

In addition to major landmark Cologne Cathedral, Cologne is home to world-class museums, the historic old town and a bustling scene of traditional German food and drink.

Two-night British Airways Holidays packages are available from £219 per person. Pay with Avios options start at £1 + 49,650 per person.

Further additions to the network

BA Cityflyer, British Airways’ subsidiary based at London City Airport, will launch a weekly service to Milan Linate Airport (LIN) to complement the existing flights from London Heathrow. The flight will operate on the Embraer 190 aircraft on Sundays from 5 November 2023, with fares from £112.

Weekly winter flights from Heathrow to Turin, Italy (TRN) will also become available on Sundays from 10 December 2023. This will complement the current daily service from London Gatwick with BA Euroflyer, British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary. Return fares are available from £120.

Winter extensions

BA Cityflyer’s route to San Sebastian, Spain (EAS) has been extended into the winter season, offering direct flights on Thursdays and Sundays to the Basque Country. This will be the first time it has become a year-round route.

The airline has also confirmed that it will continue Heathrow operations into the winter for Ljubljana, Slovenia (LJU). The service will continue to operate four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Finally, Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) will become a year-round destination, continue to offer a four-times weekly service. The route launched in June 2023 to complement the service to Istanbul Airport (IST).

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said: “We are excited to be adding European cities Riga, Belgrade and Cologne to our route network. These are destinations that we think our customers will love, offering an alternative to some of the more well-known cities we fly to. We also know that Italy in particular is a firm favourite with our customers, so we look forward to adding more capacity with flights to Milan and Turin, alongside more choice across Europe generally.”

All flights also include a Club Europe (business class) option, including pre-flight lounge access where available, a full meal service with drinks from the bar, priority boarding and additional baggage allowance.

To book, visit www.ba.com