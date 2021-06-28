Landal GreenParks adds three properties to UK offering

Back-to-nature holiday brand Landal GreenParks has expanded its growing UK portfolio with the addition of a three new holiday resorts.

The company continues to be one of the fastest growing lodge holiday brands in the UK and capitalise on the surge in demand for staycation holidays.

Welcomed into the group are Landal Barton Pines in Devon, Landal Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire and Landal Vale of Usk in Monmouthshire – the first holiday resort in Wales – and brings the number of parks to ten across the UK since their launch in 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome our latest additions to the Landal family,” said Paul Hardingham, managing director of Landal GreenParks UK.

“When we brought the concept to the UK, we were confident it would appeal to British holidaymakers, as there wasn’t anything offering the same experience, but we’ve been astounded by the popularity our current locations.

“The next stage for us was to add more resorts within the UK to build on our successes, so we are pleased to announce plans for three new locations this year and have more in the pipeline for the near future.

“It’s been a challenging 18 months for the industry, but it is evident that holidays which bring guests closer to nature and give them the chance to explore the diverse outdoor space in the UK is exactly what guests want right now.”

Landal Rockingham Forest’s £12 million development opened to guests at the end of May and is the largest holiday park to open in 2021 with 56 lodges.

Landal Barton Pines includes 48 luxury apartments, suites and lodges with offering stunning countryside views and only a short distance away from Paignton and the Torquay coast.

Guests can enjoy an onsite spa, indoor pool and gym, as well as a bistro style restaurant.

Situated in the gateway of Wales, work is underway at Landal Vale of Usk to develop the greenfield location into a stunning wellness retreat, with design-led lodges due to open in autumn 2021.

Plans for the future are also set to include a state-of-the-art conference centre and spa facilities.