La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli takes brand into Europe

The La Quinta by Wyndham flag has made its debut in the Europe with the opening of the 404-room La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli.

The move brings the brand to travellers outside of the Americas for the first time.

La Quinta by Wyndham is a leading upper-midscale brand with over 900 hotels across North and Latin America, offering contemporary design, thoughtful amenities and friendly service.

Wyndham acquired La Quinta’s hotel franchise and hotel management businesses in 2018.

Upon acquiring the brand, Wyndham outlined strategic plans to introduce La Quinta to key markets around the world, offering a trusted upper-midscale option to both hotel developers and travellers.

Its EMEA debut in Istanbul demonstrates that commitment, and is the latest development in the brand’s international growth trajectory.

In 2019 Wyndham announced plans to enter the Caribbean market by opening eight hotels across the Dominican Republic within five years, and it grew La Quinta’s footprint in Mexico and Chile in 2018 with newly constructed hotels in Leon and Santiago.

La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli is one of the latest additions to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ presence in Turkey, where the company is the largest international hotel group with over 80 hotels all across the country.

Dimitris Manikis, managing director, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to welcome La Quinta and its long-standing reputation for delivering quality, reliability and a great guest experience to the EMEA region, further expanding our offering of brands in such an important market like Turkey.

“When La Quinta joined the Wyndham family, we saw tremendous opportunity to grow the brand internationally.

“With a record of over 13 million international visitors in 2018 alone and an incredible variety of historical, cultural and business sites, Istanbul is one of the world’s most attractive cities for travel, making it the perfect fit for La Quinta’s European debut.”

With easy access to Istanbul International Airport and the city’s Expo Centre, La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli offers 404 guest rooms and a wide range of facilities including three restaurants, a fitness centre with sauna, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi, steam room and indoor heated pool.