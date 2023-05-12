Kshitiz ‘Eddy’ Bist appointed Operations Manager at Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis

Premier Inn MENA has appointed Kshitiz Bist as the new Operations Manager at Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Kshitiz – known as Eddy – brings more than a decade of experience to Premier Inn, having previously worked with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts and Radisson Hotels.

Eddy’s career began in his home country, India, where he studied Hotel Management at the Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition. After spending a year with Hyatt in Delhi, he moved to Dubai in 2014, working with Radisson – both at individual hotels and in the corporate team – for the last nine years.

“This new role is a particularly exciting opportunity as I’ll be working at one of Premier Inn’s joint-venture properties, rather than in a hotel management agreement capacity as per my previous positions,” he said. “Welcoming nearly 95,000 guests a year, Premier Inn Silicon Oasis is a much-loved hotel at the heart of one of Dubai’s most vibrant mixed-use communities. It’s great to join this ever-popular property and be part of Premier Inn’s continued Middle East success story.”

The 230-room hotel opened in 2009 as the second Premier Inn in the region. Today, there are 11 Premier Inn properties in the UAE and Qatar, with Saudi Arabia next in line as the company expands its Middle East footprint.