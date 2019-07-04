Korean Air launches new cloud command centre

Korean Air has opened its cloud command centre to ensure the safe, stable transition of applications and data into the cloud.

The carrier is migrating its entire IT system to the cloud, making it the first major Korean enterprise and global full-service airline carrier to overhaul its infrastructure.

Following the signing of an agreement with LG CNS and Amazon Web Service in November, Korean Air successfully completed the migration of its data centre over the last seven months.

The new command centre has been established to closely monitor the airline’s migration to the AWS cloud.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the centre, staff will closely observe the migration process day and night in the control tower, and the conference room will be used as the operations centre in case of any errors or security emergencies.

Tasks related to the data centre, foreign and domestic networks, and security controls will all be integrated by the control tower in the centre, enabling system managers to track the process at all times.

Operations of servers, networks and security device will also be integrated, allowing the airline to check the location and scale of any errors and take immediate action.

With the opening of the new command centre, Korean Air will complete the stable migration to the AWS cloud and continue to embrace digital innovations to improve customer service.