KLM expands network this winter to 163 destinations

On commencement of the winter schedule (28 October 2022 through 25 March 2023), KLM’s network will embrace a total of 163 destinations: 92 European and 71 intercontinental.

The new destinations taken up in the network are Nantes in France, Rovaniemi in Finland, Aarhus in Denmark and Katowice in Poland. This winter, KLM will also continue to operate its flights to Austin (Texas) which were introduced in summer. In comparison with 2019, KLM will now be offering more seats on flights to North America.

Europe

KLM has added Nantes, Aarhus and Katowice to its network. From 29 October 2022, Nantes will be served twice daily and both Aarhus and Katowice daily. The European network now also includes Rovaniemi (Finland), to which KLM will fly once a week from 3 December through 25 March 2023.

Additionally, KLM will scale up the number of flights it operates to Teeside, Humberside, Cardiff, Southampton (UK) and Graz (Austria). Finally, Naples (Italy) and Split (Croatia) will both be served daily. While new this winter, these flights are a continuation of the summer schedule.

North America

In total, KLM will be serving 19 destinations in North America (Canada, US, Mexico) this winter, accounting for 11% more seats compared to 2019.

KLM will for example be flying to Los Angeles ten times a week this winter, representing three extra flights a week compared to last winter. Service to Austin, which launched in summer, will continue. KLM will continue to serve the winter destination of Cancun which was introduced in 2021.

This winter, KLM’s new Premium Comfort Class will be available for booking to several destinations in the US and Canada. In this class, which combines elements of both Economy Class and World Business Class, customers will be able to experience KLM’s new service concept in a separate part of the cabin offering comfortable seats and plenty of legroom.

Caribbean and Suriname

The number of seats to the Caribbean (especially the Netherlands Antilles) has been increased by more than 20% this winter, compared to 2019. For example, KLM will serve Curaçao at least 10 times a week, with two flights daily during the Christmas period. The daily flight to Aruba – combined with Bonaire – will be operated using KLM’s largest aircraft in the fleet, the Boeing 777-300ER (seating 408).

As in winter 2021, KLM will also be operating flights to Bridgetown (Barbados) and Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago) this season.

South America

The number of seats available on flights to South America will increase by 6% this winter compared to 2021. KLM will be operating daily service to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Costa Rica will be served four times a week.

KLM will operate five flights a week to Paramaribo, also using Boeing 777-300ER equipment. KLM will also start combining Buenos Aires (Argentina) with Santiago de Chile (Chile) again.

Africa

KLM will introduce three additional flights a week to Cape Town, South Africa. In addition to the daily “day flight”, customers will now be able to choose “night flights” three times a week. This winter, customers will also be able to fly to Zanzibar in combination with Dar es Salaam (both in Tanzania).

It will be increasingly possible to book KLM’s new Premium Comfort Class on flights to Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. KLM will be reconfiguring more long-haul aircraft to offer this new class in the coming period, starting with its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Asia

The number of seats available to Asia will increase by no less than 50% compared to last year, because many Southeast Asian destinations have reopened their doors to foreign visitors.

Flights to and from Tokyo Narita will again be operated non-stop this winter. However, KLM’s flights are still being diverted since Russian airspace is closed.

Services to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) – heading on to Jakarta (Indonesia) – will also be operated directly this winter as opposed to flying via Singapore.

KLM resumed service to Bangalore (India) last summer. These flights will continue this winter.

Flights to China will remain limited for the time being. KLM will fly to Shanghai/Hangzhou three times a week this winter with a stopover in Seoul Incheon.