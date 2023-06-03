Kandima Maldives Receives Prestigious 2023 Travelers’ Choice® Award from Tripadvisor®

Kandima Maldives, an extraordinary 3km-long island (desti)nation in the heart of Dhaalu Atoll, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as a recipient of the 2023 Travelers’ Choice award by Tripadvisor.

This esteemed accolade places Kandima in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, reflecting its commitment to exceptional hospitality and unforgettable guest experiences. The Traveler’s Choice award is bestowed upon properties that have consistently garnered outstanding reviews and ratings from travellers around the globe.

As a game-changing resort catering to families, couples, groups and solo travellers, Kandima has refined the concept of affordable, soft-luxury getaways. With as host of state-of-the-art active lifestyle facilities, a variety of water-based activities, and ten kool & stylish bars and restaurants offering exceptional service, guests are immersed in a world of limitless possibilities. Aquaholics, the island resort’s hub of excitement and marine adventures, offers a diverse range of thrilling experiences for all ages. From scuba diving and snorkelling to sunset fishing and private dive lessons for beginners and advanced enthusiasts, there is something for everyone. Guests can also enjoy adrenaline-pumping water sports like jet skiing, kite surfing, wakeboard surfing and flyboarding with group lessons available.

“We are truly honoured to receive this award from Tripadvisor. This recognition holds tremendous value for us, as it stems directly from the feedback and satisfaction of our cherished guests. Our unwavering goal is to create #anythingbutordinary and unforgettable vacations for each and every Kandima guest, surpassing expectations of a Maldives holiday. This achievement fills us with immense pride and reinforces our commitment to bringing happiness, individual wellbeing and bliss to the lives of our esteemed guests,” says Tom van Tuijl, General Manager of Kandima Maldives.