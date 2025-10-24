International Luxury Hotel Association INSPIRE Prague Unveils Agenda

The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) has unveiled the full agenda for INSPIRE Europe 2025, taking place November 12–13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank in Prague. The two-day conference will bring together 300+ luxury hospitality leaders and 60+ speakers to explore ideas, innovations, and investment strategies shaping the industry’s future.

Opening Session: The Future of Luxury Travel

INSPIRE Prague will open with a high-level discussion on “The Future of Luxury Travel: Growth, Innovation & Value Creation,” bringing together thought leaders from across ownership, design, and development to explore what’s next for the global luxury hospitality market.

Speakers:

Alex Sogno, Founder, CEO & Senior Hotel Asset Manager, Global Asset Solutions

Hugh Taylor OBE, Chief Executive, Michels & Taylor Ltd

Ivo Nahálka, CEO & Chief Architect, Archina

Moderator: Terence Baker, News Editor, Europe, Middle East & Africa, CoStar News Hotels / STR

“Exceptional guest experiences are the foundation of lasting asset value in luxury hospitality. Owners today want properties that connect emotionally with guests while performing financially. At Global Asset Solutions, we focus on turning great experiences into sustained returns and long-term advantage. I look forward to sharing these insights at ILHA INSPIRE Prague.”

— Alex Sogno, Founder & CEO, Global Asset Solutions

“At Michels & Taylor, we see the future of luxury travel being shaped by data-driven insight, innovation, and a renewed focus on genuine guest connection. As owners and operators look to create lasting value, our role as advisors and hotel managers is to help bridge vision with performance. I look forward to discussing these dynamics at ILHA INSPIRE Prague and exploring how the industry can continue to evolve with purpose and creativity.”

— Hugh Taylor OBE, Chief Executive, Michels & Taylor Ltd

Meaningful Connections in the INSPIRE Hub

Beyond the sessions, attendees will connect in the INSPIRE Hub, an interactive space designed for collaboration, conversation, and creativity. From networking cocktails to pop-up experiences, coffee tastings, and curated meetups, participants can expect an atmosphere that fosters lasting professional relationships and genuine community among global hospitality leaders.

Sponsors & Partners

The ILHA extends its gratitude to the sponsors whose innovation and partnership make INSPIRE possible, including Honeywell, WorldHotels, Avendra International, Ecolab, Haus of Park, Coffee Break, Dutch Cocktail Club, Le Petit Chef, and The Guest Club.

See the full list of sponsors: https://inspire.ilha.org/eu/eu-sponsors/

View the full agenda here: https://inspire.ilha.org/eu/eu-agenda/