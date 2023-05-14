Jumeirah Group, has named Gianluca Priori as General Manager of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has named Gianluca Priori as General Manager of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, the group’s flagship hotel located in the fashionable district of London’s Knightsbridge. Priori’s remit will also include the neighbouring Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, located near London’s royal Hyde Park and Harrods department store.

With over two decades of experience in luxury hospitality, Priori’s appointment follows an impressive three-year tenure as General Manager of Jumeirah Port Soller Resort and Spa in Mallorca, Spain. Joining Jumeirah Group at the height of the global pandemic, Priori cultivated a high performing team of hospitality professionals, culminating in a record year for the hotel in 2022 across all performance indicators. The resort was also named “Spain’s Leading Luxury Hotel” at the World Travel Awards for 2022 and “The Best Resort in Spain” in the 2021 Condé Nast Traveller Gold Awards.

“Jumeirah Group is delighted to welcome Gianluca Priori as General Manager for The Carlton Tower Jumeirah and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel,” said Thomas B. Meier, Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group. “Gianluca’s true passion for hospitality and invaluable experience at Jumeirah Port Soller Resort and Spa, where he was instrumental in delivering exceptional levels of guest experience and growth at a challenging time for the industry across Europe, has been central to building brand equity in our European markets. His experience and success will be integral to supporting the growth of the Jumeirah brand in key gateway cities,” he added.

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London is the quintessential address for those seeking a stylish city break. Extensively renovated in 2021, Jumeirah’s flagship London property has become an iconic landmark and beacon of modern classic luxury, setting new standards in personalised luxury and exceptional service. A rarity for the capital, the property boasts a number of rooms and suites which have the benefit of a balcony, enabling guests to take full advantage of the stunning views across London, as well as London’s largest naturally lit swimming pool.

Both The Carlton Tower Jumeirah and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel are overseen by Ermanno Zanini, Regional Vice President of Southern Europe and UK whose remit extends to Jumeirah’s Italian jewel, Capri Palace Jumeirah, and the panoramic cliffside retreat Jumeirah Port Soller Resort and Spa in Mallorca, Spain.

Priori has a longstanding career within Europe’s luxury hospitality sector, having held several leadership positions in the prestigious European cities of Paris and Milan for Hyatt Hotels and Four Seasons. In his new role as General Manager of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, he will steer a new expression for the brand and enhance its reputation as a globally recognised luxury hotel operator.

