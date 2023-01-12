Journalist Sonia Sánchez Plaza appointed as Head of Communications for Iberia Airlines

Iberia’s new Head of Communications, the journalist Sonia Sánchez Plaza, was Director of Communication, Brand and Sustainability at Paradores and, most recently, Director of the Cabinet of the Secretary of State of the Cabinet of the Presidency of the Government.

In addition to her experience in the tourism sector and in the institutional field, Sánchez has worked extensively in the media. She was a political correspondent and special reporter on international events for Informativos Telecinco and head of politics on the SER network.

The journalist has a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University in Madrid and an Executive MBA from IE, and she completed the CEO Programme at ESADE.

Sonia Sánchez will be in charge of both external and internal communications from Iberia’s Communications Department and her arrival reinforces and completes the Corporate Department, led by Juan Cierco, which is thus made up of the Marketing and Brand Department, the Sustainability Department, the Communications Department, the Regulatory Compliance and Diversity Department, and Institutional Relations.