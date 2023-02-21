Jetstar to recommence seasonal flights between Cairns and Newcastle

Jetstar Airways has announced it will resume direct seasonal services between Cairns and Newcastle from 24 June until 28 October 2023, reintroducing great low fares to the popular route.

Operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, the flights will take off three times a week, carrying close to 6,000 customers a month, delivering a significant tourism boost to both cities.

In partnership with Newcastle Airport and Cairns Airport, this seasonal route originally took off in June 2021 and will relaunch following strong demand.

Jetstar’s Chief Customer Officer, Alan McIntyre, said Jetstar will be the only airline offering direct flights between the two destinations.

“We saw strong demand in both directions when the route was first launched in 2021 and we expect it will be more popular than ever this year, with one-way fares starting from $119.

“We extend our thanks to Cairns and Newcastle airports for their continued support of these flights.”

Cairns Airport CEO, Richard Barker, said the direct services provided attractive holiday options for both QLD and NSW travellers.

“The climate in Far North Queensland is particularly ideal during the winter period. These flights mean it has never been easier for southern residents to relax and reset with a tropical getaway.

“This service also gives FNQ locals a seamless connection to the NSW Hunter Valley and its highly popular premier wine regions.”

Newcastle Airport CEO, Dr Peter Cock, also welcomed the announcement.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Jetstar and Cairns Airport for a third season of this incredibly popular direct service.

“People of our region love Tropical North Queensland and Cairns has proven to be one of our most in-demand destinations over the past two years.”