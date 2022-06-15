Jetstar Asia boosts services to Bangkok and Bali

With the continuing air travel recovery, Jetstar Asia has received approval to operate daily services from Singapore to Bangkok from 1 July. The airline will expand its current schedule by two weekly flights, providing fully vaccinated travellers more options to visit one of Southeast Asia’s most popular destinations.

In addition, Jetstar Asia will increase services between Singapore and Denpasar from five to seven weekly return services, as more travellers look to return to Bali.

As travel restrictions ease across the region, Jetstar, in collaboration with third party technology company Sherpa, has introduced an interactive global map on jetstar.com to help travellers access the most up-to-date information as they navigate COVID-related travel restrictions and requirements.

The colour-coded map shows which destinations are open to visitors and the latest information on entry requirements including COVID testing and quarantine measures.

Jetstar Asia CEO, Bara Pasupathi said it was great to welcome back more customers on board.

“Overseas business trips, international holidays and visiting family and friends abroad are back on our customer’s agenda,” Mr. Pasupathi said.

“Demand for services to key Southeast Asian destinations is picking up and we’re responding by increasing our services and expanding our network to meet this pent-up demand.

“And to support our customers as they return to flying, we are providing additional peace of mind through our Fly Well and Fly Flexible programs as well as introducing this new handy tool on our website, so they have access to the latest travel requirements when booking.

“We know our customers are eager to travel and our low-fares combined with our commitment to restoring consumer confidence means we are making international travel accessible once again.”

Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy offers customers who book flights before 30 June 2022 with a ‘fee free’ date change when travelling before 31 August 2023. Jetstar have also extended credit vouchers for use until at least 31 December 2022, for flights up to the end of 2023.

Jetstar’s Fly Well safety measures offer an added layer of protection and demonstrate our commitment to keeping our people and our customers safe.