Celebrate Diwali at Dubai Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai has added to its jam-packed Diwali calendar, with more events set to highlight the very best of India’s customs and culture, running until Saturday.

At Al Wasl Plaza, visitors will be able to experience ‘Diwali – the Festival of Lights’ at the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome.

Accompanied by 70 performers, dancers and drummers, the light and sound show can be seen on Thursday at 22:00 and 23:00, Friday at 20:00, 22:00 and 23:00, and Saturday at 20:00 and 22:00.

‘Diwali For All’ is the name of a special concert series that takes place from Wednesday, featuring both emerging and established artists.

Shows are scheduled for Wednesday at 22:00 at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, switching to the Jubilee Stage for Thursday at 16:00.

Then it’s back to Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre for a midnight start on Friday, and the Jubilee Stage once again to finish at 19:00 on Saturday.

Late Nights @ Expo, taking place at the Jubilee Stage on Thursday and Friday from 21:30, will also carry a Diwali theme, with highlights set to include Badshah Presents the Live Experience, featuring Aastha Gill and Rico; Peter Cat Recording Co; When Chai Met Toast; and Shilpa Ananth.

And other acts will be performing at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre in the name of Diwali.

Look for other Diwali celebrations across the Expo site.

The India Pavilion will offer dance, music and food throughout, until Saturday.

It even has an interactive musical LED rangoli – an art form originating in the Indian subcontinent, created on the floor for special occasions – activated when visitors step on sensors, radiating light and patterns to represent happiness, positivity and prosperity.