JetBlue and Peacock Soar to New Heights with First-of-Its-Kind Partnership

JetBlue the only major U.S. airline with free high-speed Fly-Fi® and seatback screens at every seat, on every plane, is continuing to lead the industry in inflight entertainment by launching a first-of-its-kind partnership with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Beginning Spring 2023, Peacock will become the exclusive streaming partner of JetBlue.

Customers will be able to tune into a selection of Peacock Originals, including breakout hits “Bel-Air,” “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” and upcoming series including Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face” and Malcolm Lee’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” for free from their on-demand seatback screens. In addition, using JetBlue’s free high-speed Fly-Fi®, customers will be able to stream Peacock’s full offerings from their own devices including original series, live sports, movies, fan-favorite shows, and news. This approach builds on JetBlue’s ongoing commitment to delivering a multi-screen experience onboard, which allows customers to use a range of devices simultaneously, including HD seatback entertainment, just as they would in their own living room.

As a further extension of the partnership, Peacock perks will be integrated into the airline’s revamped TrueBlue® loyalty program. TrueBlue members will have access to special offers on Peacock subscriptions, allowing them to earn points for subscribing to the streaming service, and will be gifted a one-year Peacock Premium subscription, included with eligible TrueBlue Mosaic status. The partnership will also offer customers innovative promotions including personalized marketing communications, experiential activations and additional surprise and delight moments.

“We’re excited to partner with Peacock, another fun, witty brand born in NYC to help raise the bar on what inflight entertainment can look like and bring in new ways of delighting our customers in the air and on the ground,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “JetBlue has a long history of providing industry leading inflight entertainment and connectivity, and our partnership with Peacock will seamlessly integrate into our TrueBlue program giving customers access to content throughout their travel journey and beyond.”

“As we were working to bring Peacock to viewers at 30,000 feet, JetBlue emerged as the perfect like-minded partner – a brand that puts its customers first, prides itself on innovation and believes that you can do it all and have some fun in the process,” said Annie Luo, EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, Peacock. “From a partnership perspective, we know the sky is literally the limit as our teams come together and bring our viewers new experiences from departure to arrival in ways that only our two brands can.”

JetBlue is known for having the most legroom in coach (a), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service. JetBlue has also long been a leader in consistent, seamless connectivity and entertainment. JetBlue is the only US carrier with free high-speed Fly-Fi® on every plane (b), providing customers with the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices and stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gate. The airline also offers live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback.

