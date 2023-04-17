Jet2holidays has announced that its enormously popular ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign will return for another year, delighting holidaymakers who have been looking forward to its welcome return.

The ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign, which gives holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next holiday for as little as just a few pence, has experienced sky-high popularity with a phenomenal number of customers bidding on a break since it launched in August 2021. After being inundated with requests for the popular campaign to return, Jet2holidays has confirmed that ‘Bid for a Break’ will relaunch from 17th April.

Through the campaign from the UK’s largest tour operator, over 50 holidaymakers have successfully ‘Bid on a Break’ over the last three years. After being told that they had entered the lowest unique bid, the successful bidders purchased the holiday for the same price as their bid.

Other successful holidaymakers have bid on and secured getaways with Jet2holidays to destinations such as the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, the Algarve, and Turkey, with successful bids starting from as little as 2p.

The first holiday to bid on, when the campaign relaunches, is a seven-night holiday for two adults and two children to the Pine Bay Holiday Resort in Izmir.

The other holidays available to bid on will include:

A seven-night holiday for two adults to the Porto Platanias Luxury Selection in Crete

A seven-night holiday for two adults and two children to the Jupiter Albufeira Hotel in the Algarve

A seven-night holiday for two adults to the Oludeniz Beach Resort by Z Hotels in Dalaman

With a new holiday available to bid on each week, holidaymakers have plenty of opportunity to successfully bid on a break throughout 2023. Bidding opens at 9.00am every Monday and closes at 12pm on a Thursday.

To Bid for a Break, all holidaymakers need to do is download the Jet2 mobile app and add in their bid to the nearest pence. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will purchase the holiday for the same price as their bid.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since its launch, our Bid for a Break campaign has been extremely popular with holidaymakers, and we are delighted to announce that it is returning for another year. The campaign is much sought-after, so we have no doubt that customers will be as delighted as us to see it come back and it will prove to be a big hit once again. We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away from the UK and enjoy a well-deserved holiday in the sunshine. With some fantastic holidays available to bid on every week, we are offering them the chance to do just that for as little as just a few pence. We wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to welcoming the successful bidders on holiday.”

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.

For further information on the campaign, please visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/bid-for-a-break