Jet2holidays beings return to Cyprus

With travel slowly returning to normal, Jet2holidays has relaunched fights and package holidays to Cyprus.

Flights departed for Paphos from Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, East Midlands and London Stansted airports over the weekend.

Services will also restart to Paphos from Birmingham on Wednesday, followed by Glasgow on February 26th and Edinburgh and Belfast International in March.

In addition, the company will operate flights and holidays from Bristol Airport to Paphos for the first time from March 6th onwards.

The resumption of services to Paphos comes after the removal of restrictions for fully-vaccinated customers arriving in the UK, which has seen holidaymakers flocking to book flights and holidays in their numbers.

With its Blue Flag shores, archaeologic treasures and tasty cuisine, it is not surprising that the laid-back region of Paphos continues to be a firm holiday favourite as the Mediterranean islands suits every type of holidaymaker, Jet2 said.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, added: “We are delighted to be restarting our award-winning flights and package holidays to Paphos and seeing our flights take off once again to the stunning island of Cyprus.

“Since travel has started to return to normal, we have seen strong demand from customers looking to make the most of being able to enjoy a much-needed getaway in the sunshine, with Paphos proving to be a very popular choice of holiday destination.”