Jet2.com unlocks the slopes and puts Ski programme on sale for Winter 24/25

Jet2.com is giving skiers and snowboarders the chance to grab a piste of the action in the French, Swiss, Austrian and Italian Alps nice and early, after putting its Ski programme on sale from across ten of its UK bases earlier than ever before for Winter 24/25.

After experiencing strong demand from customers wanting to book ahead, the leading leisure airline has put a flurry of seven ski destinations - Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Lyon and Turin earlier than ever. The ski flights have been put on sale from mid-December 2024 to 31st March 2025, representing 34 ski routes and over 60 weekly ski flights during peak periods.

This is the earliest Jet2.com has ever put its Ski programme on sale, with ski flight on sale from ten of its UK bases (Belfast International, Bristol, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted), and it comes in direct response to strong demand from snow sports fans looking to secure their place on the slopes. The early release of the Ski programme means customers can unlock the slopes well in advance and lock in great-price ski flights for next winter.

Offering a choice of services to many of these sensational ski destinations, the flights provide fantastic flexibility and are perfectly timed for skiers and snowboarders looking to slope off to the snow – whether for a weekend, long weekend, or longer mid-week break.

In addition to this wide choice of destinations, dates and flights, customers booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades. Customers can also enjoy as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage* with Jet2.com.

Jet2.com’s full Ski programme for Winter 24/25 is as follows:

Chambery – ski flights on sale from five UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted), offering quick and easy access to world-famous ski resorts in France, including the Three Valleys. The popular ski areas of the Alpe d’Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d’Isère are easily accessible from Chambery, providing memorable skiing whether you are a beginner or an expert.

Geneva – a huge programme of ski flights on sale from nine UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International). With 32 weekly flights departing during key times, Geneva offers ski enthusiasts some of the very best ski resorts, including Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys.

Salzburg – ski flights on sale from eight UK bases (Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International). Salzburg opens-up the best of the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts, including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern to skiers.

Grenoble – the host of the 1968 Winter Olympics, Grenoble offers the perfect gateway to the French Alps, with over 175 incredible ski resorts nearby, including Morzine, Chamonix, Chamrousse, Les Deux Alpes, Alpe d’Huez and Avoriaz. On sale from Birmingham, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International.

Turin - the legacy of Turin’s 2006 Winter Olympics means that skiers can enjoy speedy transfers to well-established skiing resorts, such as Pila, Vars, Le Corbier and Val d’Isere. With 400km of piste at the Milky Way area alongside the stunning mountainous backdrop of the Monterosa network, there is plenty to go at with services available from Birmingham and Manchester.

Innsbruck – skiers and snowboarders can access the Tyrolean capital from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester. Innsbruck hosted the 1964 Winter Olympics and resorts, such as Igls, Alpbach and St Anton am Arlberg make it a firm favourite with skiers and snow sports fans year in year out.

Lyon – with weekly flights on sale from Manchester Airport, snow sports fans have direct access to several major French ski resorts, such as Tignes, Les Arcs and Alpe d’Huez, as well several smaller ski resorts for those looking to get away from the crowds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers have been telling us how much they want to secure their place on the slopes next winter, so we have responded to that demand by putting a brilliant ski programme on sale for Winter 24/25 nice and early from across ten UK bases. With seven top ski destinations on sale, it means skiers and snowboarders can book ahead and get access to some of the best ski resorts in the world. On top of offering a fantastic choice of flights, we are giving snow sports fans the chance to fly with our award-winning airline and benefit from our VIP customer service. With so many customers wanting to book ahead, we are anticipating the early release of the programme to be extremely popular and are confident of another successful and busy ski season next winter.”

Ski destinations by base for Winter 24/25:

Belfast International Airport – Salzburg (weekly services).

Birmingham Airport – Chambery (up to two weekly services), Geneva (up to five weekly services), Grenoble (weekly services), Innsbruck (weekly services), Salzburg (weekly services) and Turin (weekly services).

Bristol Airport – Chambery (weekly services), Geneva (weekly services) and Innsbruck (weekly services).

East Midlands Airport – Geneva (weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services).

Edinburgh Airport – Geneva (up to two weekly services), Salzburg (weekly services) and Innsbruck (weekly services).

Glasgow – Geneva (weekly services).

Leeds Bradford Airport – Chambery (weekly services), Geneva (up to seven weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services).

London Stansted Airport – Chambery (up to two weekly services), Geneva (up to seven weekly services), Grenoble (weekly services), Innsbruck (weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services).

Manchester Airport – Chambery (up to three weekly services), Geneva (up to seven weekly services), Grenoble (up to two weekly services), Innsbruck (up to three weekly services), Lyon (weekly services), Salzburg (weekly services) and Turin (weekly services).

Newcastle International Airport – Geneva (weekly services), Grenoble (weekly services) and Salzburg (weekly services).