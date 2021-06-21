Jet2.com boosts Newcastle capacity for next summer

Jet2.com will add an extra aircraft to its capacity in Newcastle next year, allowing the leisure carrier to add over 300 extra flights to a range of popular destinations.

The largest tour operator in the north-east has added almost 60,000 extra seats between May and October next year.

As a result of this expanded programme, Jet2.com will operate a fleet of up to nine based aircraft at Newcastle Airport during the peak period.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has 35 destinations on sale for summer 2022 from Newcastle Airport, and this announcement gives customers even more choice and flexibility.

The announcement means extra capacity and more frequent flying to destinations across Mainland Spain, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Italy.

The additional capacity is focused on the peak summer season, with extra flying in the early and late summer periods too.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Although there continues to be huge pent-up demand for summer 2021, bookings for next summer are looking very encouraging as customers in the north-east look to plan ahead and get a much-needed holiday locked into their diaries.

“This demand applies throughout the summer season, so we are expanding our programme and adding extra based aircraft to enable us to put on more flights to the sunshine for customers travelling from Newcastle Airport.

“With 35 destinations on sale from Newcastle Airport in summer 2022 and up to 125 weekly flights departing during peak periods, this expansion gives holidaymakers more choice, more flexibility and more reason to book their well-deserved flights and real package holidays.”