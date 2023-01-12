Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Announces Biggest Summer Program Ever

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced that their third summer of operations at Bristol Airport will be their biggest yet, and they are expanding their team to support this huge Summer 23 programme with over 100 positions available.

The UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands is looking to recruit passionate and talented individuals to fill Cabin Crew, Ground Operations, Flight Deck and Engineering positions at Bristol Airport. Further information can be found at www.jet2careers.com.

On the back of strong demand for flights and package holidays, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a significantly expanded programme for Summer 23, in just their third summer of operations at Bristol Airport. This expansion includes two brand-new destinations for Summer 23 – Malaga and Chania (Crete), the latter which is an exclusive destination from the airport.

In total, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have 32 sun and city destinations on sale for Summer 23 from Bristol Airport – with capacity increasing by 13% compared to last summer. With over 925,000 seats on sale, the companies will operate almost 100 weekly flights during peak periods to destinations including the Canaries, Balearics, Mainland Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Italy, Austria and Malta.

A seventh-based aircraft will come into operation at the base to support this expansion, with a team of over 400 colleagues helping to deliver the award-winning customer service which just last week saw Jet2holidays recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the fifth year running.

With over 100 positions available ahead of their biggest ever summer programme from Bristol Airport, vacancies include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight Deck roles targeted at experienced Pilots with a strong training record and the commitment, energy and flexibility required to deliver the best service to customers.

Ground Operations positions, with colleagues responsible for ensuring that flights depart safely and on time. Working as part of a team of Customer Helpers, they work hard to ensure that customers have the perfect start to a lovely holiday.

Cabin Crew positions, with colleagues expected to deliver a consistently high level of safety and a VIP service to customers, working closely with the Flight Deck and the rest of the Crew to make every flight memorable.

Engineering roles to perform scheduled, unscheduled and preventative maintenance to ensure that aircraft are kept in the absolute best shape at all times.

Key Summer Sun highlights for 2023 from Bristol Airport for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays include:

32 sun destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets).

Includes BRAND NEW Malaga and Chania (Crete) announced today.

Antalya (6), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (6), Tenerife (7), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (3), Alicante (4), Malaga (4), Reus (2), Girona (1), Palma (Majorca) (9), Ibiza (5), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (6), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Crete (Chania) (1), Corfu (3), Halkidiki (1), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (3), Santorini (1), Kos (3), Preveza (1), Rhodes (4), Zante (3), Larnaca (2), Paphos (2), Verona (1), Innsbruck (1), Malta (2).

Over 925,000 seats on sale (capacity increase of 13% compares to Summer 22) and almost 100 departing weekly flights during peak periods.

A team of over 400 colleagues.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are extremely excited about our third summer at Bristol Airport, which will be our busiest and biggest yet. Since launching flights and holidays in 2021, the response from customers and independent travel agents across the South West and South Wales has been enormous and this has enabled us to enjoy the growth we have seen. With such a huge programme on sale for Summer 23 and customers flocking to book their place in the sunshine, we are delighted to be expanding our Bristol Airport team even further. The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our colleagues and we are looking forward to meeting like-minded passionate people to help us delight even more customers from Bristol Airport.”