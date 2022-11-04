Japan Airlines received the 2023 WORLD CLASS award for the second consecutive year

Japan Airlines (JAL), a member of the oneworld® Alliance, has received the 2023 WORLD CLASS award by APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) at the 2022 APEX/IFSA EXPO.

APEX is one of the largest international airline associations dedicated to advancing the passenger experience, and this award is given only to the world’s top level airlines after a comprehensive evaluation of not only the airlines’ quality of service, but also their sustainability initiatives, and safety-well being.

APEX Official Airline Ratings™ has been the industry’s first rating program based solely on verified and certified passenger feedback, where JAL has been certified as a Five-Star Global Airline for the fifth consecutive year. In response to a new era where airlines’ sustainability initiatives and safety-well being are becoming more important, the APEX WORLD CLASS award was newly established last year to include these areas in the evaluation criteria.

WORLD CLASS is the new airline rating North Star for today’s travelers and only eight airlines, including JAL, were certified as WORLD CLASS this year. APEX’s WORLD CLASS 2023 was rigorously audited by Yates and Partners (*1), aviation’s premier guest experience consultancy.

APEX WORLD CLASS PROFILE: https://www.apexworldclass.com/airlines/japan-airlines

“The impression we get is that there is quality in every moment. The crew give their full attention. Their minds are not somewhere else, their minds are completely committed to each guest, and they are, what we call in hospitality, present,” said Yates and Partners Keith Yates. “JAL’s toilets are immaculate. They are the cleanest toilets in the skies and obviously everybody works very hard to make sure they are perfect for every guest. JAL has been able to demonstrate commitment to the future, and that they are working toward setting a standard of sustainability which is beyond the norm.”

JAL initiatives that are highly evaluated:

SUSTAINABILITY: experience “care for our environment”

● Placing ESGs at the core of our corporate strategy, and the commitment to society based on

accelerated promotion of those strategies.

● Initiatives based on a clear roadmap such as achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and keeping CO2 emissions below 9,090,000 tons in 2025.

Examples of sustainability initiatives include:

• Expansion of the carbon offset program to include corporations.

• Initiatives to reduce single-use plastics and package weight of inflight meals to reduce CO2.

• Increased routes with the “JAL Ethical Choice – Meal Skip Option” that allow customers to decline inflight meal service in advance of travel to reduce food loss.

• Introduction of recyclable plastic water bottles in JAL Economy Class.

• Introduction of Japan’s first foam wash system to clean CF34 engines on JAL’s Embraer 170 aircraft.

• Use social media to disseminate JAL’s sustainability initiatives such as the carbon offset program and the “JAL Ethical Choice – Meal Skip Option”.

SAFETY-WELL BEING: experience “keep me safe”

● Creating a cleaning manual incorporating professional hygiene knowledge (collaboration with KAO, a leading manufacturer of hygiene products in Japan) to realize a clean cabin throughout the flight.

● Antiviral antibacterial coating applied on check-in counters, kiosks and inflight.

● Introduction of health-conscious meal options (Inflight meals supervised by Tanita Café).

SERVICE-GUEST EXPERIENCE: experience “designed space that comforts, recognizes, engages, executes F&B with style”

● Cabin attendants ensuring that each guest has a personalized experience including quality moments of interaction.

● High-quality economy class seats with extended pitch and a spacious seating area coupled with high standard inflight service.

In May 2021, the JAL Group announced its medium-term management strategy, “JAL VISION 2030,” which will drive future growth with “Safety and Peace of Mind” and “Sustainability.” WORLD CLASS is an award that aligns with and recognizes the airline’s efforts to contribute to a society where everyone can travel safely and with peace of mind for a more fulfilled and hopeful future. As a WORLD CLASS airline, JAL will continue to strive to become the world’s most preferred and valued airline group, and to support the seamless travel of people and goods.