Jannah Hotels offers long-term accommodation options in Middle East

Jannah Hotels & Resorts is opening its luxurious yet cosy suites and apartments for month-long stays at its properties in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

The move comes in addition to an existing offering Dibba, Oman.

With monthly rates starting at AED4,500 for studios, AED6,500 for one-bedroom apartments and AED8,500 for two-bedroom apartments, guests can indulge in a perfect environment for contemporary family living in desirable locations.

The serviced residence offers guests a variety of well-appointed units which come with fully-equipped kitchens and modern amenities.

Its highlights are the balconies and terraces that pride on sweeping views of the vibrant locales and iconic skylines that have gone on to inspire many.

Each property boasts a large swimming pool, a gymnasium with steam and sauna facilities, jacuzzi and residents’ lounge.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts was founded in the spirit of the noble Bedouin hospitality and is one of the pioneers among hotel groups that specialize in the luxury Halal segment.

With innovative infrastructure, creativity and dynamism, the organisation has blossomed into the hotel management company of choice.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel & Resort Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.