Jamaica Tourist Board launches new online series

The Jamaica Tourist Board is using its digital platforms to deliver a virtual care package to followers around the world currently practicing social distancing.

Tomorrow night, the organisation will kick off its ‘Escape to Jamaica’ Instagram Live series featuring one of leading disc jockeys on the island, ZJ Sparks.

The popular ZIP 103 DJ will host a dance party spinning the latest reggae and dancehall hits live from Jamaica, helping viewers chill and unwind after another week of social distancing.

Escape to Jamaica will occur weekly on the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Instagram channel.

In addition to sharing irie vibes, the series will also feature live cooking demos and pre-recorded wellness sessions.

The first wellness session will be on Monday, with Empress Thandi Wise.

On Wednesday, the cooking demos debut with Andre Fowles, culinary ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai.

“We’re aware that people from all corners of the globe may be in need of an escape with what’s happening right now.

“With this live series, Jamaica offers a virtual getaway through our music, cuisine, culture, warm people and that unmistakable Jamaican spirit,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“Since visitors are unable to come to us at the moment, we want to bring the heartbeat of the world to their homes.

“Jamaica will be here to welcome travellers when the time is right.

“We want our followers to know we can only get through this together.”

More Information

Below is the current schedule of the Escape to Jamaica series, with additional dates to be announced:

April 3rd, 21:00 ET: ZJ Sparks - Zip 103.

April 6th, 21:00 ET: Empress Thandi Wise, certified yoga instructor, Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel.

April 8th, 18:00 ET: Chef Andre Fowles - Food Network Chopped Champion and culinary ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai.

April 10th: DJ Delano - Renaissance Disco.

April 15th: Rousseau Sisters - Jamaican sisters, owners of SummerHouse in Kingston and authors of Provisions, the Roots of Caribbean Cooking.

April 17th: ZJ Chrome - Zip 103.

To participate, be sure to visit the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Instagram account and join the conversation with #EscapetoJamaica.