Jamaica Tourist Board sales teams back on the road

The Jamaica Tourist Board north-east’s mid-Atlantic team recently attended its first in-person tradeshow since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Professional Travel Agents of North America (PTANA) held a “cruise night” themed event at the Westin Baltimore Washington Airport, which was sponsored by Cruise Maryland and attended by approximately 40 travel industry partners.

The JTB was in attendance, providing updates on travel to Jamaica, and thanking industry partners for their unwavering support throughout the pandemic.

The event was a success, giving many agents valuable personal contact with representatives from Jamaica while observing Maryland’s Covid-19 occupancy guidelines including the wearing of face masks, social-distancing and no walk-in registrations.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board’s USA team has been returning to in-person meetings and trade shows.

“The market is demanding it and we are responding accordingly,” said Philip Rose, JTB regional director – north-east USA.

“As we have a long-standing relationship with PTANA having hosted their ninth annual PTANA National Convention last year with over 100 participating travel agent members, it made sense for us to partner with them on this event.”

PTANA was founded with the goal of providing an educational forum and creating networking opportunities for travel professionals across North America.

As an organisation, they facilitate relationships with travel partners to promote domestic and international travel destinations while also supporting worldwide charitable causes.