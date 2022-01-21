Jamaica launches anniversary booking incentive

As the country celebrates 60-years of independence from Britain, the Jamaica Tourist Board UK sales team has announced a “60 for 60” incentive.

This special campaign will reward 60 travel agents on the Jamaica Rewards programme and engaging with the Jamaica Travel Specialist online resources with £60 for bookings made between now and March.

In addition, Jamaica travel specialists may also qualify for one of 60 places on the diamond-themed FAM trips taking place this year.

The diamond FAM trips are part of a series of trips scheduled for the year which will have agents visiting some of best resorts in the island as well as experiencing a number of attractions in Jamaica.

Torrance Lewis, Jamaica Tourist Board, district sales manager UK, said: “I am extremely delighted that we are back hosting fam trips this year – and we are back bigger and better than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is our 60th year of independence so we want all our travel agents to #Celebratewithus.

“Our 60 for 60 programme and Diamond fam trips are our way of thanking all the agents for their effort and commitment in promoting Jamaica.

“Every agent is a valued member of the Jamaica sales team, whether you have just joined or whether you have worked with us for many years.

“We look forward to working closer this year with our agents in Jamaica’s diamond year of independence.”

Throughout 2022, there will be several activities highlighting the best of Jamaica’s culture, cuisine, and travel experiences.

For agents to earn cash rewards, learn about Jamaica, win a place on a fam trip, or for terms and conditions, visit the official website.