JAL to introduce first Freighter in 13 years under new business model

JAL has decided to introduce three Boeing 767-300ER Freighter (dedicated cargo aircraft). This will be the first time in 13 years that JAL will operate its own Freighter, and operations will begin sequentially from the end of fiscal year 2023.

JAL has been securing revenues reliably and efficiently in the air cargo business, where demand fluctuates widely, through flexible business operations by using cargo space on passenger flights and chartering other companies’ freighters in response to demand. However, with plans for further growth in the cargo and mail business, the company decided to operate its own freighters.

With the introduction of the Freighter, a new business model will be established to ensure stable and growing demand. In addition, we will strengthen our air transportation capabilities to meet the logistics needs arising from the “2024 issue*” and contribute to solving social issues based on logistics.

Characteristic #1: Capturing stable demand through a new business model

To capture domestic and international e-commerce, parcel delivery, and other high growth cargo, we will build alliances with logistics partners and operate routes that ensure stable demand. In addition, we will ensure that domestic air transportation plays a growing role in response to the “2024 issue” and limit business risks caused by fluctuations in demand and market conditions.

Characteristic #2: Improve aircraft utilization ratio and ensure profitability through hybrid operation of international and domestic routes

From fiscal 2023, we will begin operating international flights mainly to East Asia, and in the future operate domestic flights to improve aircraft utilization while maximizing the cargo loading ratio. Furthermore, we will respond to customers’ needs by flexibly offering charter and non-scheduled flights.

JAL will continue to contribute to the sustainable development of society through further growth of the cargo and mail business.