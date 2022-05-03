ITA Airways selects Amadeus to power growth strategy

ITA Airways has chosen Amadeus’ technology to support its ambitious development plan.

Thanks to an agile approach from the tech giant, the migration is expected to be completed by early 2023.

The strategy of the new airline is to put a strong focus on digitalisation to provide a superior passenger experience.

Joining a community of 200+ airlines worldwide will contribute to ITA Airways realising this strategy thanks to the Amadeus Airline Platform, an open technology platform built for innovation, agile collaboration and simplified interactions.

Since ITA Airways is also a distribution partner, the benefits of using the Altéa PSS also extend to Amadeus travel sellers as they have the unique advantage of working on the same technology platform that ITA Airways uses.

It also gives them access to real-time data and allows them to better service their customers.

“We are a fast-moving and agile airline, our transformation path is focused on customer centricity; the evolution of our processes supported by digitalisation is a must for our strategy in order to offer to our customers a superior traveller experience,” explained Giovanni Anastasi, chief transformation officer of ITA Airways.

ITA Airways will also adopt revenue management, dynamic pricing, merchandising, data management, and passenger servicing solutions.

Its passengers will benefit from the web and mobile channels powered by the Amadeus Digital Experience suite, offering the simplest user experience possible to purchase flight tickets and manage bookings.

The airline will also implement Amadeus Altéa NDC to increase personalisation options and enhanced retailing across channels.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with a new, ambitious airline such as ITA Airways.

“We share a common vision of how digitalisation is the key to creating a better traveller experience” added Maher Koubaa, executive vice president, Airlines, EMEA, Amadeus.

“We believe the Amadeus Airline Platform and our partnership approach are the right choices to help ITA Airways achieve its vision of creating a world-class airline for Italy.”