Hyatt open Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of the 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford in the heart of London’s luxury shopping and popular entertainment complex, Westfield Stratford City. The openings further demonstrate Hyatt’s commitment to growing its brand presence in Europe and strengthening its brands in the UK’s capital.

Situated close to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the hotels are in close proximity to iconic sporting and entertainment venues such as the London Aquatics Centre, Lee Valley Velopark, London Stadium, and the home of the Premier League football club, West Ham United. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park boasts luscious green spaces and tranquil waterways, which can be taken in from the panoramic viewing platforms at the striking ArcelorMittal Orbit, the UK’s tallest sculpture. With the O2 Arena and Excel Center minutes away by public transport, Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford offer comfortable, exciting, and productive stays for the many visitors of this desirable East London destination.

Conveniently located and designed to make travel free from stress, the hotels are moments away from two well-connected transport hubs, Stratford Station and Stratford International Station. Business and leisure guests alike will be able to reach The City and Canary Wharf in under 10 minutes, as well as effortless connections to London Liverpool Street, London City Airport and St. Pancras International Station. The properties will also be easily accessible to Heathrow International Airport via the new Queen Elizabeth Crossrail line due to open mid 2022, which will offer services to Stratford in approximately 45 minutes.

“We’re thrilled to open Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford in this thriving area for business, shopping and culture,” said Glenn Findlay, general manager Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House London Stratford. “We have two distinctive, yet perfectly complementary hotels under one roof. I’m excited to be leading my team in welcoming World of Hyatt members, guests and customers, ensuring they have a delightful and productive stay with us.”

Hyatt House London Stratford is perfect for travelers looking for a modern and comfortable extended stay, with apartment-style living in guestrooms that feature fully equipped kitchens and flexible workspaces that have been designed to make guests feel at home. Hyatt Regency London Stratford offers its guests a high-touch, stress-free experience, with over 3,000 square feet (305 square meters) of meeting space, and an expansive, open-air terrace and spacious and contemporarily designed guestrooms and suites.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Hyatt in the United Kingdom,” said Neil Maxwell, chief executive officer of M&L Hospitality. “Our strategy focuses on identifying key gateway cities with strong economic growth. Stratford is experiencing a real boom and today’s openings of Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford capitalize on this.”

Guestrooms

Designed by Scott Brownrigg architects, both hotels’ interiors mirror the connectivity of Stratford, referencing the Victorian Golden Age of train travel. This inspiration can be found in each of the hotels’ individual design.

For travelers looking for an extended stay, or a home-from-home while on the road, Hyatt House London Stratford offers 92 studios and 35 one-bedroom suites, all featuring fully equipped kitchens, free wi-fi and stylish living and working spaces. Guests can also enjoy 24-hour access to complimentary laundry facilities, the hotel’s modern gym and an inclusive breakfast. The modern apartment-style rooms at Hyatt House London Stratford take their cue from the rich color palettes of the 1920s, where jewel tones are adapted to the practical elements of the fully equipped kitchens and practical workspaces.

At Hyatt Regency London Stratford, guests can find similarities between the archways that mark the hotel’s entrances and those of London’s iconic railways. From rich velvet furnishings to fashionable marble fixtures, the structural design inspires bespoke detailing throughout the 225 luxury guestrooms, including 10 suites.

Food and Beverage

Guests at both Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford have direct access to the on-site Elondi Restaurant, serving a locally sourced and seasonally inspired East London menu in a relaxing setting. The sophisticated Elondi Bar and its spacious 538 square foot (150 square meter) terrace offer bespoke and classic cocktails, an extensive wine list, craft beers and delicious bar snacks, creating a vibrant and airy oasis.

Meeting and Event Space

Located within Hyatt Regency London Stratford and perfectly suited for a wide range of events, the three meeting spaces include The Stratford Suite, The Bow Suite and The Poplar Suite. Offering 2,000 square feet (195 square meters), The Stratford Suite is ideal for a large-scale event such as an awards dinner or a conference, while The Bow Suite or The Poplar Suite offer space for a meeting or private dinner, both benefitting from natural daylight and up to 645 square meters (60 square meters) of space. In addition to the meeting rooms, the hotel’s open air terrace is the perfect place for pre-event drinks and dinners.

Each meeting room enjoys natural light and is fitted with state-of-the-art technology including projectors, speakers, digital displays, and access to a dedicated on-site team to ensure that every event is exceptional.

Wellness Amenities

For those looking to keep to their routines while away from home, the hotels have access to the 24-hour fitness center, which offers state-of-the-art equipment from treadmills and weights to yoga mats and balls, along with fresh towels and watercoolers. Both hotels also offer a range of complimentary conveniences for World of Hyatt members and guests, including daily breakfast for guests at Hyatt House London Stratford and laundry services at both properties.

Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford take the number of opened Hyatt-affiliated hotels in London to eight, and join a growing list of Hyatt properties in the UK, namely Hyatt Regency Manchester and Hyatt House Manchester, Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, Hyatt Regency Birmingham, Great Scotland Yard Hotel, Hyatt Place London City East, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport, Hyatt Place West London Hayes and Hyatt Centric Cambridge.

www.hyatt.com