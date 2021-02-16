Israel and Greece sign new tourism partnership

Israel and Greece have signed a bilateral agreement on tourism cooperation in Jerusalem, providing hope to an industry which has come to a standstill because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Israeli minister of strategic affairs, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, told Greek minister of tourism, Harry Theoharis, that she looked forward to welcoming Greek and other visitors to Israel, as it continues to vaccinate its population and position itself as a healthy post-Covid destination.

Following a working meeting between the ministers, they signed an agreement to strengthen the cooperation in the fields of research and training in the field of tourism, as well as to promote joined packages and initiatives between the tourism industries in both countries.

“Signing an agreement on international tourism when the skies are closed and vacations seem far away is a beacon of hope: it is a reminder to those working in the entire industry that we are working to make sure they reopen as soon as possible,” Farkash-Hacohen said.

“Like always, tourism is a two-way street.

“Any, and all agreement must be mutual, allowing the citizens of both countries the same positive experiences trips and vacations can provide.”

The minister called on tourists to visit Israel. “I want to take this opportunity to encourage Greek people, and everyone else: make Israel your post-Covid destination.”

Israel last week struck a similar deal with Cyprus, with the agreement set to allow citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without the need to quarantine.

Theoharis stated: “It is of great satisfaction that we concluded the Agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism between Greece and Israel.

“This agreement is part of the strategic plan of the Greek government and aims to enhance significant partnerships with countries of the wider Mediterranean region.

“In 2019, we hosted around 715,000 Israeli visitors.”