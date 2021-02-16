Georgia appointed official host country of ITB Berlin

Georgia and ITB Berlin have agreed a wide-ranging partnership that will span three years.

As early as this year Georgia will be the digital adventure & sustainability partner of ITB Berlin Now 2021.

As the name suggests, nature and sustainability are the focus of this partnership.

In 2022, as the official cultural destination of ITB Berlin, Georgia will highlight its cultural heritage.

The title of official host country will follow in 2023.

In cooperation with ITB Berlin, the host country traditionally organises the grand opening show of ITB Berlin and will be highlighted during the entire trade event.

“Georgia spans a cultural bridge between Europe and Asia and is an absolutely fascinating country, whose wide-ranging tourism attractions awaken the pioneering spirit in travellers in all kinds of ways,” said David Ruetz, head of ITB Berlin.

“We are delighted that Georgia has entered into such a long-term partnership with us.

“As a result I am sure we will be able to host our guests with an exceptionally large platform.”

For the very first time, the eastern European destination will become the official host country of ITB Berlin in 2023.

The republic has 3.7 million inhabitants and is popular with visitors due to a wealth of cultural attractions, the variety of architectural styles in the capital Tbilisi, mountain ranges, hillside monasteries, beaches on the Black Sea and the ancient winegrowing region of Kakheti.

“Even in these times, during and after the Coronavirus pandemic, ITB Berlin continues to be the tourism industry’s most important global platform,” said Medea Janiashvili, the acting head of Georgians National Tourism Administration.

“This three-year partnership will massively help to draw attention to our hospitable country among visitors all over the world.”