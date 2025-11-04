Cross Hotels & Resorts to Join Sono International Group

Cross Hotels & Resorts, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, announces an exciting new chapter as its parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group, agrees to sell the business to Sono International Co. Ltd., a leading South Korean hospitality group renowned for its regional expertise and innovation.

This acquisition represents a strong strategic fit between two dynamic hospitality leaders. Cross Hotels & Resorts’ established strength in lifestyle, wellness, and luxury hospitality complements Sono International’s deep understanding of the Asian travel market and operational excellence. Together, the partnership creates a powerful platform for continued growth across Asia, building on Cross’s current portfolio of 28 hotels across Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan, with plans to expand further in the years ahead.

Harry Thaliwal, CEO, Cross Hotels & Resorts, said:

“We are delighted to be joining forces with Sono International, whose regional insight and shared commitment to quality make them a natural fit for our business. This partnership opens new opportunities for innovation and expansion, strengthening our position across key markets while staying true to what makes Cross unique. With Sono’s support, we will continue to enhance our portfolio, deliver outstanding experiences, and drive sustainable growth.”

Cross Hotels & Resorts will continue to operate from its Bangkok headquarters, overseeing existing properties and development initiatives while benefiting from Sono’s extensive network and resources. The integration aligns perfectly with Cross’s current business patterns and expansion strategy, setting the stage for an exciting new phase of growth and brand evolution.

Further updates on new openings, brand developments, and strategic initiatives will be announced in due course.

For more information, please visit www.crosshotelsandresorts.com