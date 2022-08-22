In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality

A rendering of Dream Las Vegas, which is under construction on the southern part of the Las Vegas Strip. It is expected to open in 2024.

Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024.

The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.

The $550 million development, under a contemporary glass and metal facade, will feature seven dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meetings and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino run by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. It will include a third-level pool and day club; a coffee cafe and gelateria on the street level; and a fitness center by TechnoGym.

“This project represents a new type of Vegas hotel experience, offering tourists and locals alike a unique boutique hotel option on the Las Vegas Strip,” said William Shopoff, Realty Investments’ president and CEO.

Dream Hotel Group leaders said Las Vegas will be an important asset in the company’s growing portfolio, which includes 15 hotels and 25 locations in various stages of development worldwide.

“All of us at Dream are proud to play a role in creating what will be one of the most spectacular new additions to Las Vegas,” said Jay Stein, Dream Hotel Group CEO. “Las Vegas is a destination much like our Dream Hotels brand, marked by a vibrant, youthful energy and dynamic cultural arts and entertainment scene unlike anywhere else in the world.”