IHG Launches Special All-Inclusive Package at InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping

As the allure of far-off destinations becomes increasingly enticing with the arrival of summer, I am excited to present to you the very recently opened InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping.

Nestled in the heart of Thailand’s captivating north, this newly unveiled gem offers families a unique opportunity to delve into a world of cultural splendour and luxurious tranquillity.

Surrounded by ancient brick walls and a serene moat, Chiang Mai echoes with tales of history through its revered temples and vibrant arts community. At InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, guests can bask in a peaceful sanctuary where they can explore the city’s rich heritage, savour authentic local flavours, and luxuriate in a serene setting.

From exquisitely designed traditional North Thai-style accommodations to delectable dining experiences featuring locally sourced produce, the hotel promises a journey of discovery and relaxation.

The all-inclusive package ensures a comprehensive experience, complete with engaging activities for children at the Planet Trekkers kids’ club - a haven for young explorers, offering activities like umbrella painting and bead necklace and bracelet making, immersing youngsters in the local culture and arts, all while having a blast.

The all-inclusive package rate starts from THB 9,800+++ per night and includes:

• Accommodation in a luxurious room or suite

• Daily breakfast for two adults and one child p to 12 years old

• Daily three-course set dinner for two adults at The Gad Lanna

• Daily dinner for kids up to 12 years at The Gad Lanna

• Engaging kids’ activities at Planet Trekkers

• Return airport transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT



For more information about InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, please visit www.intercontinental.com/chiangmai